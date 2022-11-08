Netflix drops new trailer for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’









The long-awaited follow-up to Knives Out, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is just around the corner and to ramp up the promotional push, Netflix has released another tantalising trailer.

This time, Rian Johnson’s mystery unfurls in Greece where an all-star cast are once again caught up in some heinous glitzy game gone awry thanks to a murderous mind that you will have to try and deduce.

The cast once more is whopping. Daniel Craig reprises the role of Benoit Blanc, and he is joined by the likes of Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and even Serena Williams.

Netflix are expecting the film to be another huge success. After all, when they bought the rights to the movie, they also purchased the third instalment also with Johnson at the helm and Craig in the lead role.

The film is set to receive a theatrical release for one week starting on November 23rd at various cinema chains worldwide. This move makes it the first Netflix film to be screened by all three of the world’s leading cinema chains.

You can check out the new trailer below.

