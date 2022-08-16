Netflix releases a first look at new horror series, 'Cabinet of Curiosities'









Netflix has released the first look at the new anthology horror series, Cabinet of Curiosities, created by Guillermo del Toro.

Described by the Mexican filmmaker as “beautiful and horrible, at exactly the same time” in the trailer, the new horror series will bring together some of the finest minds in modern horror to celebrate the terrifying genre. With eight episodes in total, the show will be released as part of the streaming service’s Netflix & Chills Halloween event, hoping to capitalise on horror content in October.

While challenging the genre’s tropes, each episode will tell a contained story about entirely different stories and characters. Included in the exciting list of directors is Panos Cosmatos, who helmed 2018s Mandy, Australian filmmaker Jennifer Kent, director of The Babadook; and Ana Lily Amirpour, who helmed the critically acclaimed vampire flick, A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night.

Guillermo del Toro commented, “With Cabinet of Curiosities, we set out to showcase the realities existing outside of our normal world: the anomalies and curiosities. We hand-picked and curated a group of stories and storytellers to deliver these tales, whether they come from outer space, supernatural lore, or simply within our minds”.

Created by the Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker, who also serves as the series co-showrunner with J. Miles Dale, the show is in good hands, with Del Toro having created such horror classics as Pan’s Labyrinth and The Devil’s Backbone in the past.

The eight-episode series will be released across four days, starting on October 25th and ending on October 28th. Check out the brand new trailer below.