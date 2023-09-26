Neon Waltz postpone tour following medical emergency to singer









Ahead of the release of Neon Waltz‘s new album, Honey Now, the Scottish band are putting dates in support of the LP on hold due to a medical emergency with singer Jordan Shearer.

As revealed on social media, while playing with Callum Easter on bass, Shearer lost all vision in his right eye during the set. working through most of the songs, the singer eventually consulted a doctor to ensure no intense damage had happened to his vision.

According to a Twitter post by the vocalist on the band’s account, Shearer suffered from a burst blood vessel in his eye. “After an emergency appointment with an eye doctor, I was told that a blood vessel in the back of my right eye had haemorrhaged, making my eyesight completely blurred,” he revealed

The incident stemmed from Shearer’s Type 1 diabetes. As a result of his condition, Shearer has suffered from vision problems at various points in his life, which had never been a hindrance to the band, until this point.

Although Shearer said that his eye is set to heal, it will involve the band stepping back at the moment, explaining, “In the meantime, I (and the rest of the band) feel like I need a bit of time for my eye to fully recover and for my diabetes to be in the best possible place while going through the procedure to fix my eyes”.

Shearer is hopeful that his vision will be fully recovered within the next months. While the band have postponed all headline shows until further notice, the singer did say they plan to play their scheduled dates with fellow rockers Inhaler in November at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London and the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool.

Neon Waltz’s latest album, Honey Now, comes out on September 29th. Read Shearer’s post in full below.

See more A message from Jord: pic.twitter.com/ThjYtGiH5j — Neon Waltz (@neonwaltz) September 26, 2023