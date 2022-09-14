Neon purchases new environmental thriller 'How to Blow Up a Pipeline'









The Toronto Film Festival plays an important role in highlighting important new works, and it has continued to do so this year. According to the latest reports, Neon has acquired the North American distribution rights for a promising new environmental thriller called How to Blow Up a Pipeline.

Structured like a conventional heist film, How to Blow Up a Pipeline revolves around the efforts of a group of climate activists who have had enough. In order to send a warning to companies that continue to exploit unsustainable resources, they set out to sabotage an oil pipeline.

Considering the current discourse surrounding climate change, How to Blow Up a Pipeline is the perfect addition to the conversation. It shows us that we can no longer afford to be passive because the apocalyptic consequences of capitalist destruction confront us.

The team released a joint statement: “When we started working on this movie, Neon was a dream distribution partner. They’ve done such incredible work supporting movies that are on the cutting edge of cinema and are constantly thinking of new, out-of-the-box ways to connect audiences and films.”

While talking about Neon, they added: “We are so lucky to have found a partner that has so passionately engaged with this project, and we could not be more thrilled to be collaborating with them to bring How to Blow Up a Pipeline to theatres across America.”

