Nell Mescal shares new single ‘In My Head’









Nell Mescal - 'In My Head' 3.5

Nell Mescal’s honesty is refreshing. Only her third release since her debut single last summer, ‘In My Head’ captures that dreadful sour confusion in the aftermath of a breakup. And without simply toying at the surface of that pain, Mescal dives straight into it and creates an all-around impressive soundscape.

“‘In My Head’ is a song about searching for a love you had in the past, a feeling you’re never sure you’ll find again, so you seek comfort in relationships that are emotionally draining and one sided,” Mescal explained.

At just 19, Mescal’s songwriting and general progression is impressively mature – after all, she’s been singing her entire life and writing songs since she was 13. Where the track is undoubtedly strongest is her vocals – sharp, brazen and well-developed – it’s almost like you can hear the hurt, as if the song was recorded on the brink of tears. Alongside sweeping cinematic strings, the song’s outro finishes like the climax of a film, overflowing with the yearning for what was lost.

In piercing high notes, Mescal belts out the closing lines: “I wake up with a death wish / was it love, tell me love if I’m haunting you / do you sleep with the light on? / when you bleed hope it all comes back to you”.

Now living in north London, the Irish singer has begun to make music her life, something she decided to go for during the pandemic. Last year’s singles ‘Graduating’ and ‘Homesick’ speak to her range and progress as a young songwriter. Her melodic and lyrical choices are innate, at times echoing the trails of Olivia Rodrigo in earnestness and style.

Still early in her career as a singer, however, Mescal’s direction has a bit of developing to do. At her best, she drips confidence, and her lyrical delivery comes off as intensely personal whilst still remaining relatable. But there’s an apparent step to be conquered concerning her own personal identity as an artist. It seems she’s not quite there yet, not fully aware of her potential or certain what type of musician she wants to be. But in the scope of things, it’s understandable – she’s 19 and has got her entire 20s ahead of her to figure that out.

‘In My Head’ is a sure sign Mescal’s headed in the right direction. Tapped into both her own emotions and her outer experiences, she holds the type of perception that, cultivated right, can produce deeply complex and affecting songs, and it’s clear she’s well on her way to becoming that artist.

