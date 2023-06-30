Neil Young’s lost 1977 album ‘Chrome Dreams’ to get official release









In a surprise announcement, Canadian folk-rock legend Neil Young has confirmed the release of his long-lost album Chrome Dreams. Initially intended for release back in 1977, this long-anticipated album is scheduled to become available on August 11th, 2023, through Reprise Records.

The compilation consists of studio recordings spanning the years 1974 to 1976. It includes two previously unreleased versions and four tracks that have never graced the vinyl format.

Young’s followers will likely recognise other renditions of these songs, but this 12-track album is being touted as “exactly how Young perceived it and has a sense of monumentality about it that conveys a place in history”.

Beyond the unreleased music, the vinyl format of Chrome Dreams will feature an exclusive etching on the fourth side of the LP. For fans eager to secure their copy, pre-orders are already underway. While the excitement builds for releasing this “lost” album, Young is also preparing to return to the stage. This weekend marks the beginning of his first tour in four years, a welcome surprise for Young fans.

Young’s ventures in 2023 continue beyond Chrome Dreams. The rock legend plans to reissue several albums from his storied past.

On July 14th, Young is set to re-release 1989’s Freedom, 1990’s Ragged Glory, and both 1991’s Weld and Arc. These reissues will be released as part of a new box set.

In the year that celebrates Young’s return to the stage and the release of Chrome Dreams, fans old and new will have more than their fill of the prolific musician. As the wait for August 11th begins, the world looks forward to the arrival of this monumental album.