Neil Young unearths previously unreleased album









Neil Young has unearthed a previously unreleased album from 1987 that until now had been lost to the sands of time.

The album is titled Summer Songs and was initially recorded way back in 1987 but never released and subsequently, the master tapes had been misplaced.

However, Young confirms that he never gave up on the album. As he said in the press release, the record has been “lost for years, but not forgotten.”

“They’re pipin’ music in yer ears,” Young jovially wrote in a statement, “yer getting it someday. Remember the old songs? This one’s for you.” Quite what that means is anyone’s guess, but the LP is certainly a welcome surprise, nevertheless.

Summer Songs was recorded with the producer Niko Bolas in the first half of 1987, with Young filling in on every instrument for the stripped-back songs akin to the iconic After the Goldrush style.

The album follows Young’s release with the Crazy Horses, Barn, earlier this year as he rattled back into the folk-rock style with another album helming from his ranch. Thankfully, the album wasn’t misplaced for five decades, making much more of an immediate impact for fans.

You can listen to the album on Neil Young’s official website by clicking here.