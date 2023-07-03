Neil Young plays rarities at Los Angeles show









Canadian musician Neil Young has commenced his first tour in four years, playing a variety of old rarities at his Los Angeles show.

A solo acoustic tour, Young shared the announcement in June with the paid subscribers of the Neil Young Archives website on a Zoom Call. “I don’t want to come back and do the same songs again,” he said.

Adding: “I’ll feel like I was on some sort of carnival ride. I’d rather be doing these other songs I haven’t done… I won’t have to compare how I’m doing ‘Heart of Gold’ to [how I played it in] 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020…”

When making the announcement, Young revealed that he would mostly be playing rarities and tracks that he has never played live. He said: “They’re not new songs. They’re old songs. But I wake up with them in my head every morning.”

Young continued: “They are songs that apply to my life right now, and apply to everyone’s lives in this era that we’re in. Some of them were written ten, 20, 30, 40 years ago, but never really played live.”

During the first show of four at Los Angeles’ John Anson Ford Theatre on Friday, Young did indeed play a collection of rarities and deep cuts. This included the first performance of ‘If You Got Love’ since 1986 and the same for ‘Prime of Life’, the first since 1994. Young also debuted 1994’s ‘A Dream That Can Last’. The former Buffalo Springfield man also played classics such as ‘Ohio’ and ‘Heart of Gold’.

See the full setlist below.

Neil Young setlist:

‘I’m The Ocean’

‘Homefires’

‘Burned’

‘On The Way Home’

‘If You Got Love’

My Heart’

‘A Dream That Can Last’

‘Song X’

‘Prime Of Life

‘When I Hold You In My Arms’

‘Mother Earth (Natural Anthem)’

Ohio’

‘Days That Used To Be’

‘Don’t Forget Love’

‘Heart Of Gold’