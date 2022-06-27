Neil Young confirms new live album 'Noise & Flowers'









Neil Young has confirmed a new live album with Promise of the Real. Noise & Flowers is slated for release on August 5th via Reprise Records. The new offering will see the singer-songwriter revisit his 2019 European tour with the same backing band. The album comes after the death of Young’s longtime friend and manager Elliot Roberts.

Available on CD, a 2xLP vinyl pressing, and a Blu-ray deluxe concert film edition, pre-orders for Noise & Flowers are ongoing. Recalling the tour in the LP’s liner notes: Young wrote: “Playing in his memory [made it] one of the most special tours ever. We hit the road and took his great spirit with us into every song. This music belongs to no one. It’s in the air. Every note was played for music’s great friend, Elliot.”

The album arrives in tandem with a new live music video of the tour version of ‘From Hank to Hendrix’. You can stream the visual now and see the full album tracklist below. It’s been a busy year for Young. Noise & Flowers is just one of two records the singer-songwriter is releasing this year. In May, the folk icon announced he’d finally be releasing Toast, the Crazy Horse album, which was shelved back in 2001.

Angel Olsen recently opened up about recording her new album in Young’s studio. During a conversation on Apple Music 1, she discussed the influence of Young’s music on her craft and recalled the experience of using the Colorado recording facility. “Well, it’s what you would imagine Neil Young’s studio being like, you know?” she began. “So it was just kind of the perfect setting. And I had been listening to a lot of Neil Young. It was so beautiful. You walk out of this wooden panelled studio in the canyon and go outside, and there’s a picnic table and trees. And there’s a little bridge where water comes through, and there’s just a beautiful hillside behind the whole thing.”

Olsen continued: “I think that the environment really helped make the experience of recording this flow more for me and for everyone. The idea of going to the beach every day before going to the studio sounded really nice. That doesn’t always sound nice. Sometimes I’m really ready to work and be in a box and not see anyone. But for these songs, I really thought they’re so simple and so straightforward. It was really about just recording them the right way and making sure we didn’t overdo it.”

‘Noise & Flowers’ Tracklist:

‘Mr. Soul’ ‘Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere’ ‘Helpless’ ‘Field of Opportunity’ ‘Alabama’ ‘Throw Your Hatred Down’ ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ ‘Comes a Time’ ‘From Hank to Hendrix’ ‘On the Beach’ ‘Are You Ready for the Country’ ‘I’ve Been Waiting for You’ ‘Winterlong’ ‘F***in’ Up’