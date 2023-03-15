Neil Young on why Jimi Hendrix was the “greatest electric guitar player that ever lived”









For many people, Neil Young is the most talented musician to have ever picked up an electric guitar and made it sing. However, Young is far too humble to suggest such a notion, and for him, nobody has ever come close to replicating the brilliance of Jimi Hendrix on the six-string when it’s plugged in and turned up to 11.

Famously, the two figures were both on the line-up for Woodstock in 1969, with Hendrix closing out the festival and Young performing alongside CSNY. The two of them were on the same chartered plane, but somehow, it landed at the wrong airport, and they were left stranded, which put their respective slots in doubt. As they were stuck at the incorrect airport, their planned method of transportation had fallen through. Thankfully, celebrity lawyer Melvin Balli was on hand to save the day and stole a pick-up truck that took the musical pairing to Woodstock.

Young and Hendrix were never close friends, but the Canadian will always have that special memory from the weekend of Woodstock. Unfortunately, the pair were part of different scenes and didn’t get to spend as much time together as Young would have liked. However, in 1992, he was handed the honour of inducting the Jimi Hendrix Experience into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

During his induction speech, a slightly incoherent Young said: “The guitar, you can play it, or you can transcend, and there are no boundaries for as far as you can go with your own body and mind when you’re playing it. I learnt that from Jimi, he was at one with his instrument. Truly one thing was happening, no technique you could take note of, no chords that I could recognise, and I didn’t know what any of it was. I just heard it and felt it.”

Additionally, he said in an interview with the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2005: “Hendrix was the best at being able to do his expression with his guitar. I’d say, out of the 1960s, as far as someone taking the guitar to another place, Hendrix was number one. No other guitar player even came near Hendrix in how he handled playing rock ‘n’ roll in a trio, guitar, bass and drums”. Meanwhile, in his authorised biography, Shakey, Young took his praise even further. The singer-songwriter told author Jimmy McDonough, “He was the greatest electric guitar player who ever lived.”

As guitar playing is entirely subjective and down to taste, the title of “the greatest” doesn’t belong to one person. However, Jimi Hendrix is undeniably iconic, and his place on the Mount Rushmore of guitarists is impossible to deny. While there might be blues musicians who are greater from a technical standpoint, Hendrix did more for the guitar than words can ever do justice.