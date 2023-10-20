Neil Young announces new album ‘Before and After’









Neil Young has announced details of his upcoming studio album Before and After, set for a December 8th release.

The forthcoming LP is set to be released through Reprise Records and sees him re-imagine a series of obscure songs from his vast collection. This ranges from his earliest Buffalo Springfield track ‘Burned’ to ‘Don’t Forget Love’, which appeared on his 2021 album Barn.

Before and After is produced Lou Adler and Neil Young with mixing duties carried out by Young and Niko Bolas, aka The Volume Dealers. The press release for the record states it’s “unlike any other album he has released to date.”

It also notes: “Picking from a vast array of his originals, Young chooses favourites from his playbook like a trip into his music history.”

Meanwhile, Young says of the LP: “The feeling is captured, not in pieces, but as a whole piece — designed to be listened to that way. This music presentation defies shuffling, digital organization, separation. Only for listening. That says it all.”

Before and After marks Young’s first release since World Record, released in 2022. In a four-star review of the album, Far Out wrote: “Musically, it combines the styles Young has explored over the past 55 years into one nostalgic and highly enjoyable package. Thematically, it reaffirms Young’s well-established values and begs all the right questions over a well-balanced range of tempos and styles.”

The review continues: “Find the world’s most nihilistic town and run in the opposite direction. You’ll find Neil Young on a ranch somewhere, tending the view and hoping we can change our ways.”

See the track-list for Before and After below.

Before and After track-list:

‘I’m The Ocean’

‘Homefires’

‘Burned’

‘On The Way Home’

‘If You Got Love’

‘A Dream That Can Last’

‘Birds’

‘My Heart’

‘When I Hold You In My Arms’

‘Mother Earth’

‘Mr Soul’

‘Comes A Time’

‘Don’t Forget Love’