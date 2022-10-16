Neil Young announces 50th anniversary reissue of Harvest with live ‘Heart of Gold’ performance









Neil Young has announced that he will be releasing a new bumper 50th anniversary edition reissue of his classic album Harvest. To launch the good news, the folk star shared a rare live performance of ‘Heart of Gold’.

This special edition reissue will be complete with a documentary, Harvest Time, featuring a string of rare performances linked to the 1972 record. You can check out his rendition of ‘Heart of Gold’ below.

The reissue is a 3xLP or 3xCD edition box set featuring the original album, three studio outtakes, his BBC solo set from 1971, and the documentary. All of this is lovingly bound and presented in a stylish case.

With new liner notes by photographer Joel Bernstein and a new poster and photo booklet, Harvest has never looked so good. No doubt it will feature on many folk fans’ Christmas wish lists.

The album is driven by harmonic melodies and drenched in wistful dreaminess that brings to mind the sort of harvest moon that he would later sing about. Young, himself, regarded this record as his finest release; retrospectively commenting: “I think Harvest is probably the finest record I’ve ever made.”

The reissue is set for release on December 2nd via Reprise and is currently available for pre-order.

