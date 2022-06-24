The eight songs Neil Gaiman couldn't live without









Neil Gaiman is one of the most acclaimed authors on the planet, known for his work in a wide variety of domains ranging from theatrical work to graphic novels among others. His artistic investigations – including the likes of Coraline and The Graveyard Book – have received widespread acclaim as well as prestigious literary accolades.

Since childhood, Gaiman loved reading and even considered books to be his only friends while growing up. He was fascinated by fantasy novels including the seminal Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien as well as The Chronicles of Narnia series alongside others like Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland which had a huge impact on his sensibilities.

In an interview with BBC Radio, Gaiman revealed that he was not very good at sports which is why books were the perfect refuge for him. In fact, his obsession with books had become so intense that his father actually ensured that he wasn’t sneaking out books during family activities and other excursions.

Gaiman recalled: “My dad, always my dad… would literally pat me down because I had been known to hide books under my jumper and he would lock them in the car. And it never really worked, because wherever we were, I could normally find something to read. It just wouldn’t have been what I wanted to read, but suddenly… I’d be off in the corner reading The Joys of Yiddish by Leo Rosten or something, because it was the book that I found.”

In the same interview, Gaiman was asked to name some of his favourite songs which were an indispensable part of his life. The writer curated an interesting collection, containing works by pioneers such as David Bowie and Lou Reed who impacted different areas of Gaiman’s life in various ways over the years.

While talking about Lou Reed’s ‘Walk On The Wild Side’ which he included on his list, Gaiman revealed that he loved it so much that he actually named his daughter after the song. Gaiman also paid a tribute to David Bowie in his famous comic book series The Sandman where he based the character of Lucifer Morningstar on the legendary music icon.

Check out the full list below.

Neil Gaiman’s favourite songs:

‘Rock ‘n Roll Suicide’ – David Bowie

‘Love Unrequited (The Nightmare Song)’ – The D’Oyly Carte Opera Company

‘Soho (Needless to Say)’ – Al Stewart

‘Attend The Tale Of Sweeney Todd’ – Len Cariou and Original Broadway Cast of Sweeney Todd

‘Walk On The Wild Side’ – Lou Reed

‘Tear in Your Hand’ – Tori Amos

‘Bees in Trees’ – Michael Nyman

‘Holding Your Hand’ – Thea Gilmore

