Neil Gaiman doubts 'The Sandman' series two









The latest Netflix success story, The Sandman, has been living up to its high expectations since its release earlier this month, but despite this, a second series may not be guaranteed to be on the cards.

The series, based on a collection of graphic novels written by Neil Gaiman, follows Dream, the personification of dreams, who sets out to right the wrongs of his unjust imprisonment. Starring Tom Surridge in the lead role, the fantasy series also features the likes of Boyd Holbrook, Jenna Coleman, Gwendoline Christie, David Thewlis and Patton Oswalt, who each help to bring this thrilling magical tale to life.

Being a little cautious about the success of the series, Gaiman took to Twitter to write, “Because Sandman is a really expensive show. And for Netflix to release the money to let us make another season we have to perform incredibly well. So yes, we’ve been the top show in the world for the last two weeks. That still may not be enough”.

The success of The Sandman has certainly elevated Netflix’s allure as the streaming service continues to battle for prosperity with the flourishing influence of Disney+, Apple TV and more.

Currently top of Netflix’s rankings, however, is the original movie Day Shift, a fun vampire-hunting action movie telling the story of a hard-working father who secretly hunts and kills vampires for a living. Directed by the stunt coordinator for films such as John Wick: Chapter 2, Fast & Furious 8 and Warrior, the film sees Jamie Foxx star alongside Karla Souza, Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, Meagan Good and many more.

Take a look at the comments of the Sandman author Neil Gaiman, below.

