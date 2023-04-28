Neil Gaiman discusses his “deeply personal” new album









In a new interview, the English writer Neil Gaiman has expressed his views on cancel culture and more, stating: “You have the absolute right to say things that I find dangerous”.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Gaiman discussed his hectic schedule, penning some of the most sought-after scripts in television. “It certainly wasn’t anything I wanted to do. What I’m really looking forward to is becoming a retired showrunner, who in his retirement writes novels. I love that idea, my agent loves that idea, my bank manager loves that idea,” the creator behind such shows as The Sandman and Good Omens stated.

He continued: “All of these people who know how much I make for writing novels, and how little I make for showrunning, would love me to leave television now, and come back and just harvest the fields of prose”.

Gaiman calls his first album Signs of Life “deeply personal”. On the lead single, ‘Credo’, he states: “You have the absolute right to think things that I find offensive, stupid, preposterous or dangerous, and that you have the right to speak, write, or distribute these things”.

In the interview, Gaiman also offered his thoughts on cancel culture, remarking: “Do I think it’s right that [public opinion] can essentially punish people for having said things? Not really – but it’s always been done. People act right now as if saying things or doing things that upset people has only ever had a consequence as of 2018”.

Take a listen to the song, which contains his mantra in his song, ‘Credo’, below.