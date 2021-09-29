Neighbourhood Weekender announces Kasabian and Courteeners for 2022







Following this year’s event in Warrington earlier this month, Neighbourhood Weekender has revealed that Kasabian and Courteeners will be topping the bill next summer.

Fresh from selling out Emirates Old Trafford and playing to 50,000 fans in Manchester, Courteeners will be gracing the main stage on Saturday, May 28th.

Elsewhere on the bill, alongside Courteeners is DMA’s, Becky Hill, Example, The Snuts, Jamie Webster, and The Lathums, who look set to topple Drake from the top of the chart with their debut album How Beautiful Life Can Be.

Meanwhile, the Sunday will be headlined by Kasabian, who are hitting the road next month for the first time since the departure of their frontman Tom Meighan. Blossoms, who recently headlined Manchester’s AO Arena, will be bringing a slice of Stockport pop to the main stage.

Tom Grennan will also be in Warrington that day alongside Pale Waves, Inhaler, The Amazons, and Pixey. There will also be an appearance from The Bootleg Beatles, which is a welcomed addition to any line-up.

Tickets for Neighbourhood Weekender are on sale now and can be purchased here. See the full line-up below.

Neighbourhood Weekender 2022 line-up:

SATURDAY 28 MAY 2022

COURTEENERS

DMA’S

BECKY HILL

THE LATHUMS

THE FRATELLIS

EXAMPLE

JAMIE WEBSTER

THE SNUTS

WET LEG

BROOKE COMBE

KYNSY

TOMMY LEFROY

SUNDAY 29 MAY 2022

KASABIAN

BLOSSOMS

TOM GRENNAN

PALE WAVES

INHALER

THE AMAZONS

CAST

STARSAILOR

THE BOOTLEG BEATLES

PIXEY





