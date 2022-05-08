Ncuti Gatwa confirmed as the brand new 'Doctor Who'









It’s been a long time coming but the brand new Doctor Who actor has finally been revealed, with the Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa taking over from Jodie Whittaker in the titular role.

Becoming the 14th Time Lord of the popular sci-fi TV series, Gatwa will also significantly become the first non-white actor ever to take up the prestigious role. Born in Rwanda, the Scottish actor is best known for appearing in the Netflix original show, Sex Education, where he stars alongside the likes of Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield and Simone Ashley.

“Deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared,” Gatwa said in a statement, adding, “This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care…I will endeavour my utmost to do the same”.

Armed with history on the popular Netflix show as well as 2.5 million Instagram followers, the appointment of Ncuti Gatwa is arguably the best casting decision the BBC and the Doctor Who showrunners have made since the casting of David Tennant in 2005.

“Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars,” showrunner Russell T Davies said of Gatwa’s “dazzling” audition.

Having won a Scottish BAFTA and a Rose d’Or Award for his performance in the Netflix show, Gatwa has great promise to become one of the most significant actors in the contemporary British industry.