Nazareth guitarist Manny Charlton has died at 80









Manny Charlton, the guitarist and founding member of the pioneering Scottish hard rock band Nazareth has died at the age of 80.

The passing of the legendary guitarist and producer was confirmed by his grandson, Jamie Charlton, who shared a family photo with Manny captioned: “RIP Grandad – Manny Charlton”.

The Scottish rocker became a founding member of Nazareth after he was inspired by a lyric in The Band’s classic anthem ‘The Weight’. However, the outfit would go in a different direction to their folk heroes and end touring on the emerging metal circuit with Deep Purple three years on in 1971.

Over the following 19 years since their mainstream touring debut, they landed a hit single with ‘Love Hurts’ and garnered a cult following which allowed them to sustain a prolific output. However, Charlton would depart the group in 1990 after a whopping 17 studio albums with the band.

In the years since he split, Charlton continued to be involved in the music industry and released a string of solo albums culminating in his final effort in 2018 with the greatest hits compilation Crème de la Crème.

Many fellow bands have reacted to the news by not only crediting his guitar ability, but Aggression also stated, “a mentor, a friend, and down to earth as f—k.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.