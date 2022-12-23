'National Treasure 3' with Nicolas Cage is in the works









Nicolas Cage has nailed many iconic roles throughout his career, but the National Treasure series is truly special for his fans. It brings out the best of both worlds, demonstrating Cage’s acting skills while also highlighting the meme-worthy plot.

Cage was fantastic as Benjamin Franklin Gates, a talented treasure hunter who embarks on a quest for hidden treasure by deciphering an obscure map written on the back of the Declaration of Independence. Just by reading that description, it’s safe to say that only Cage could pull it off.

In a recent conversation with E! News, producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed: “We said we’d like to make another National Treasure, and they [Disney] said, ‘Sure, let’s come up with a new cast.’ At the same time, we were developing National Treasure for the theatres with Nicolas Cage – which we still are. So, that’s ongoing.”

Earlier this year, Cage spoke about a potential sequel with GQ: “The phone stopped ringing. It was like, ‘What do you mean we’re not doing National Treasure 3? It’s been 14 years. Why not?’ Well, [Disney’s] Sorcerer’s Apprentice didn’t work, and Ghost Rider didn’t really sell tickets. And Drive Angry, that just came and went.”

The actor added: “I enjoy making movies like Pig and Leaving Las Vegas more than I enjoy making movies like National Treasure.” While the discussions for National Treasure 3 are still ongoing, a new Disney+ show based on the franchise called National Treasure: Edge of History recently premiered.

