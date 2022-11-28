The National Film Archive of India is set to restore 5000 films









In the age of high-definition streaming and BluRay releases, restoration has become the most vital part of film preservation. While the current state of film preservation in India leaves much to be desired, the National Film Archive of India has finally launched an initiative to restore 5000 essential Indian films.

The history of the film archives of India revolves around the efforts of P.K. Nair, the legendary archivist who founded the National Film Archive of India. In addition to preserving Indian masterpieces, Nair was also responsible for introducing Indian audiences to the works of foreign filmmakers like Ingmar Bergman and Federico Fellini, among many others.

The National Film Archive’s efforts have already facilitated the restoration of two Satyajit Ray classics – The Adversary and The Chess Players – which were screened at festivals like Cannes this year. Parallel to the restoration efforts, the NFAI is also improving the related archival infrastructure.

In a conversation with Variety, NFAI chief Ravinder Bhakar said: “We wanted to showcase the importance of preservation of film and related ancillary materials, which is being done by the NFAI, a key stakeholder in the preservation of the cinematic heritage of India, through an exhibition at the Film Bazaar pavilions.”

Bhakar added: “While NFAI showcased a 35mm film reel, working 16mm projector in action, rare posters, song booklets, various formats such as VHS, Beta Tapes amongst other archival objects, the pavilion also brought focus on the work done by the NFHM. We wanted the industry to know about this mission, under which thousands of features, documentaries and shorts are digitised and will be eventually restored.”

