National Album Day 2022 release list unveiled









The organisers behind National Album Day have shared the full list of albums that will be released or reissued on vinyl, CD and digitally for this year’s celebration – set to take place on October 15th.

This year, it’s all about “celebrating debut albums”. The first National Album Day was held back in 2018 in praise of the album format. Why? Well, as the official website puts it: “We’ve enjoyed over 70 years of albums; classic, life-changing, first, influential and even the ones we couldn’t live without. Albums mean different things to different people – but there is no denying the huge impact they’ve not only had on our lives but on British pop-culture as we know it.”

This year’s release list includes re-issues of debut albums from artists such as Black Sabbath, The Damned and Supergrass. These will be released alongside new offerings by the likes of Riann Byrns and Sharky.

National Album Day is now in its fifth year. The initiative was organised by the BPI (the UK independent and major record labels association), ERA (the digital entertainment and retail association), the AIM (Association of Independent Music) and the Official Charts.

It was set up to celebrate the art of the album through listening parties, events and the involvement of artist ambassadors. This year’s ambassadors include Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand and The Staves, among others. In the past, National Album Day has received the support of Kylie Minogue, Joy Crookes, Sharleen Spiteri, Ray BLK, Lewis Capaldi, Mark Ronson, La Roux, Elbow, Paloma Faith, Blossoms, Alice Cooper, Novelist, Tom Odell, Mahalia, Toyah Willcox and Jazzie B.

This year’s National Album Day releases are:

Alexander Ullman – Liszt: Piano Concertos & Sonata in B Minor (CD)

alt-J – An Awesome Wave (limited fern green colour vinyl)

Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath (limited black & purple splatter vinyl)

Blossoms – Blossoms (limited edition orange vinyl)

Bunny Scott – The Love Somebody (expanded edition CD)

Chase and Status – More Than A Lot (limited & black marbled colour vinyl)

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Kingfish (limited edition 140-gram translucent yellow vinyl)

The Clash – The Clash (transparent pink vinyl)

The Damned – Damned Damned Damned (limited edition yellow vinyl)

Finley Quaye – Maverick A Strike (yellow vinyl)

Jake Bugg – Jake Bugg (10th Anniversary remastered with 16 bonus tracks 3-CD set and 2-LP black & gold vinyl set)

Jamiroquai – Emergency on Planet Earth (2-LP transparent vinyl)

Jennifer Lopez – One The 6 (peach coloured vinyl)

Mariah Carey – Mariah Carey (coloured vinyl)

Marine Girls – Lazy Ways and Beach Party (new edition CD)

Nas – Illmatic (limited edition & blue vinyl)

The National – The National (white vinyl)

Nessa Barrett – Young Forever (debut album release on CD)

The Police – Outlandos d’Amour (limited edition blue vinyl)

Rainn Byrns – New In Town (vinyl & CD)

Sharky – People Are Strange (Digital format)

Smith & Burrows – Funny Looking Angels (limited edition picture disc vinyl)

The Staves – Dead & Born & Grown (recycled Coloured Vinyl)

Sub Focus – Sub Focus (limited edition red, green & blue colour vinyl)

Supergrass – I Should Coco (remastered black vinyl)

The The – Soul Mining (remastered vinyl LP)

Travis – Good Feeling (25th Anniversary vinyl re-issue with ‘fan thank you’ sleeve)

Wu-Tang Clan – Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) (limited edition gold vinyl)