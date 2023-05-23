Natalie Portman open to ‘Star Wars’ return









Actor Natalie Portman has made the admission that she would consider a return to the Star Wars movie franchise if asked. Portman famously played Padme Amidala in the Star Wars prequel movies The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith but has not appeared in one of the films since the latter was released in 2005.

Portman’s character was referred to in last year’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, but that’s about as close as the actor has come to a space-faring adventure since the mid-2000s. When Portman was asked by a fan via GQ whether she would consider returning to Star Wars, she seemed more than open to the possibility.

“I have no information on this. No one’s ever asked me to return, but I’m open to it,” she said. The character Padma died at the end of Revenge of the Sith, but that does not count her out from ever returning. She may appear in a flashback or as a hologram. After all, Bob Fett has been previously resurrected from the grave.

Padme was also good friends with Ahsoka in the Clone Wars series, and Disney is set to release an Ahsoka TV show, meaning that it might have been a suitable place for Portman to return to the saga. It appears that producers have missed the boat now, although, given Portman’s enthusiasm, we may see her in a galaxy far, far away once again.