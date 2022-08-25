Naomi Watts stars in terrifying new 'Goodnight Mommy' trailer









The trailer for Goodnight Mommy, the new horror movie starring Naomi Watts has released its first trailer. Directed by Matt Sobel of Take Me To The River and written by Lethal Weapon‘s Kyle Warren, it also stars Peter Hermann, Jeremy Bobb, and Crystal Lucas-Perry.

The film is a remake of the celebrated 2014 Austrian title of the same name, with the narrative following twin brothers who visit their mother after she undergoes life-changing facial reconstructive surgery. Before too long, though, it becomes clear that something is wrong with her.

The official synopsis for Goodnight Mommy reads: “When twin brothers (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) arrive at their mother’s (Naomi Watts) country home to discover her face covered in bandages – the result, she explains, of recent cosmetic surgery – they immediately sense that something doesn’t add up. She sets strange new house rules, smokes in her bathroom, and secretly rips up a drawing they gave her—things their loving mother would never do.”

Adding: “As her behaviour grows increasingly bizarre and erratic, a horrifying thought takes root in the boys’ minds: the sinking suspicion that the woman beneath the gauze, who’s making their food and sleeping in the next room, isn’t their mother at all.”

Discussing the new film in a recent interview with People, Matt Sobel revealed that he wanted his adaptation to be more of a psychological thriller than just a purely horror remake.

“I saw an opportunity to preserve this unique mixture while injecting a completely new set of themes we wanted to explore,” he said. “If I had to point to a key difference between the films, I’d say the original is more interested in tone and aesthetic, while our reimagining favours character and psychology.”

Goodnight Mommy premieres on Prime Video on September 16th.

