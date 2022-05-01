Country singer Naomi Judd dead at 76









Grammy Award-winning country singer Naomi Judd has passed away at the age of 76. The Kentucky-born singer rose to fame as one half of the music duo the Judds, which she formed with her daughter Wynonna. She is also the mother of actor Ashley Judd.

Wynonna and Ashley Judd confirmed their mother’s passing in a statement issued on Saturday, just a day before the Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In the statement, the Judd sisters said: “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Beyond that, no details have been revealed about the singer’s cause of death. The sad news comes after the Judds announced an extensive arena tour slated to begin in autumn. It would have marked their first tour in over ten years, following on from a comeback performance at the CMT Music Awards earlier in April.

Judd’s death has prompted an outpouring of sympathy from members of the music industry. “The singer Maren Morris took to Twitter on Saturday to write: Honored to have witnessed ‘Love Can Build a Bridge’ just a few short weeks ago,” while Travis Tritt posted: “This is heartbreaking news. Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known.”

Throughout their 30-year career, the mother-daughter duo racked up no less than 14 Number One songs. Their biggest hits include ‘Love Can Build a Bridge’ (1990), ‘Mama He’s Crazy’ (1984), ‘Why Not Me’ (1984), ‘Turn It Loose’ (1988), ‘Girls Night Out’ (1985), ‘Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain’ (1986) and ‘Grandpa’ (1986). Opening up about the secret of their success, Naomi Judd told the Associated Press: “We had a such a stamp of originality on what we were trying to do.”