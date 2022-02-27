Nandi Bushell shares guitar cover of 'Little Wing' by Jimi Hendrix









Nandi Bushell has shared yet another stunning cover, this time showcasing her skills on the guitar. The 11-year-old musical prodigy’s most recent rendition sees her take on Jimi Hendrix’s 1967 track ‘Little Wing’.

The rendition follows Bushll’s recent drum cover of Rush’s ‘Tom Sawyer’. Prior to that, she offered up covers of Billie Eilish‘s ‘Happier Than Ever’, Tool’s ‘Forty Six & 2’, ‘Gimme Shelter’ by The Rolling Stones, ‘Numb’ by Linkin Park, ‘Duality’ by Slipknot, and a rollicking cover of Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon‘s new collaboration, ‘Bad Habits’.

In a caption below the video post, Bushell wrote: “Peace, Love and Respect! This is Little Wing by Jimi Hendrix, one of my favourite Hendrix tunes,” Bushell wrote on Twitter, sharing a clip of her cover. “I have spent this week relaxing, off school, and jamming my Fender guitar.”

Earlier in January, Bushell joined forces with Tom Morello, Julien Baker and more for the charity single ‘God Help Us All’. Released in collaboration with The Miraculous Love Kids, a non-profit organisation that teaches music to young Afghan girls, the single sees Morello, Baker, Bushell, and a class of girls cover Morello’s Nightwatchmen track.

Looking to the future, Bushell has said that she’d like to jam with Billie Eilish and – perhaps a little less realistically – become the Prime Minister of Great Britain. Last year, the young musician released an original song titled ‘The Children Will Rise Up’. This rallying call for climate action saw Bushell team up with Tom Morello’s son Roman, with his dad helping the pair to record the track.

At just eleven years old, Bushell already has more collaborations under her belt than most professional musicians. These include team-ups with Queen’s Roger Taylor, Beatles icon Ringo Starr and the Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders, alongside a live performance in LA with the Foo Fighters.

See the clip, below.