Nancy Wilson to feature 'Women Who Rock' documentary









MGM-owned cable network Epix is working on Women Who Rock, which is set to air in the near future. As of the time of print, no date has been formally announced.

Women Who Rock will purportedly include interviews from luminaries like Kate Pierson of the B-52s, Nancy Wilson of Heart, Mavis Staples, Aimee Mann, Tori Amos, Tina Weymouth of the Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club, Chaka Khan, Pat Benatar, Sheila E, Macy Gray, Rickie Lee Jones, and others. The purpose of the documentary is to highlight the many frontwomen who have added to the lexicon of hard rock since the 1950s.

The four-part documentary series will be directed by Jessica Hooper. Epix recently worked on Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records, a show that detailed the rise of the A&M records label. A&M artists Sheryl Crow, Yusuf/Cat Stevens and Peter Frampton committed their interviews to film, giving the series an added weight, interest and gravitas. And although it is still early days yet, Epix are reportedly developing a series on the Bay Area music scene between 1966-1976.

This project will detail Woodstock, Altamont, and other pivotal events in rock history, and is said to have footage of artists such as Jefferson Airplane, Sly and the Family Stone, Janis Joplin, the Grateful Dead, Jimi Hendrix, and others.

In other Heart-related news, Nancy Wilson has queried the band’s future, citing disagreements with her sister, Ann. “I don’t know those guys, you know, and I didn’t want to feel like a sideman,” Wilson explained. “So, [the tour]…kind of went away. They didn’t really respond to any of our responses in response to…what they [wanted]…They wanted this and I didn’t want that and nobody responded to anything, so…”

She added, “My thing was that everybody that’s played on the last big Heart tour [in 2019] would be back, you know, in the same band. ” She then explained, “I think Ann might be a little bored with Heart. I don’t know”.

The Wilson sisters have acted as custodians of the band for decades. It’s unlikely that one sister would continue steering the outfit without the other.