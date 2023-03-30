Nadya Tolokonnikova from Pussy Riot has been found on Russia’s “most wanted” list









Nadya Tolokonnikova, a member of the performance art and musical group Pussy Riot, who use their platform as a form of protest, has been found on Russian authorities’ “most wanted” list.

The news outlet Mediazona, co-founded by Tolokonnikova, discovered her name on the list on Wednesday (March 29th), stating that the artist is wanted for unspecified “criminal charges.”

Tolokonnikova and other members of Pussy Riot have continually found themselves in trouble with Russian authorities due to their defiant demonstrations against the government. Known for their bold feminist and anti-capitalist messages and advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, Pussy Riot held a performance in Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in 2012. This demonstration proved highly controversial, leading to Tolokonnikova and fellow member Maria Alyokhina being charged with hooliganism and spending two years in prison.

Following their release from jail, Tolokonnikova and Alyokhina were detained by Russian police after they were accused of being involved in a hotel theft. They were later released without any charges. Pussy Riot were also attacked with whips and pepper spray by Cossacks during the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Although Tolokonnikova has since left Russia, the Russian Ministry Of Justice recognised her as a “foreign agent” in 2021. According to the Associated Press, Pavel Chikov – a human rights lawyer – claims that a criminal case launched against Tolokonnikova states that she has “offend[ed] religious believers’ feelings.”