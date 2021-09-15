My Morning Jacket share new music video for 'Love Love Love'







My Morning Jacket have offered up another single from their forthcoming self-titled album. The new track, ‘Love Love Love’, follows the release of ‘Regularly Scheduled Programming’ last month when the band announced My Morning Jacket.

Talking about the new single in a statement, Jim James said: “‘Love Love Love’ is trying to steer the ship away from everything I’m talking about in ‘Regularly Scheduled Programming,’ and speak toward positivity and pure love, finding truth within yourself and in the world around you.”

The band have also released a music video in tandem with the new single. ‘Love Love Love’ glistens will the neo-psychedelic production style of bands like Tame Impala, whilst sitting firmly in the territory of classic rock.

The video, directed by George Mays, is a similarly trippy affair, featuring a geometric neon light show of mind-bending proportions. The animations in the video were done by Mero. Their self-titled upcoming album is set to arrive on October 22 via ATO Records.

Talking about his ambitions for the album Jim James said: “I hope this album brings people a lot of joy and relief, especially since we’ve all been cooped up for so long. I know that feeling you get from driving around blasting music you love, or even lying in bed and crying to the music you love. The fact that we’re able to be a part of people’s lives in that way is so magical to us, and it feels really good that we’re still around to keep doing that.”

My Morning Jacket’s last musical venture was the 2015 Grammy-nominated The Waterfall. This month, the band will embark on their first US headlining tour in six years. My Morning Jacket will return to the stage with headline shows at Seattle’s Paramount Theater, Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre, and a New Year’s run at Denver’s Mission Ballroom.

You can check out the video for ‘Love Love Love’ below.

My Morning Jacket Tour Dates:

September

23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

24 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

25 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

28 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts *

29 – Spokane, WA – Riverfront Park Pavilion *

October:

1 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

2– Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

3 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater *

29 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre # SOLD OUT

30 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween SOLD OUT

31 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theatre # SOLD OUT

November:

2 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theater #

4 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

5 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre # SOLD OUT

6 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre # SOLD OUT

December:

29 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

30 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom SOLD OUT

31 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom SOLD OUT

March 2022

2-5 – Riviera Cancún, Mexico – One Big Holiday

* Special Guests Durand Jones & The Indications

# Special Guest Bedouine

Comments