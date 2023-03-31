My Morning Jacket to release ‘Bonnaroo 2004’ live album









Indie rock band My Morning Jacket are set to release a live album, MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return to Thunderdome), scheduled to come out on June 9th on ATO Records. To celebrate the announcement, the band have also shared the live single version of ‘One Big Holiday’.

The Bonnaroo Festival live record is the third of its kind in My Morning Jacket’s MMJ Live vinyl series, going back to their famous 2004 performance at the Manchester, Tennessee, festival. It was at that show that huge storm clouds covered the stage and soaked the band as they ran through their set.

Frontman Jim James wrote in a statement, “It seems like only yesterday we were playing in the hot ‘n’ sweaty rain-soaked Thunderdome down at the ol ‘Roo… but WOW, it’s been nearly 20 years!. We are so excited to revisit and share this pivotal moment for the band and beautiful moment in time with the universe with you all again!”

The Bonnaroo 2004 live record features 12 songs and will be released in a two-vinyl format, including clear vinyl. Members of the MMJ fan club will get access to a limited edition digital collectable version with collectables, artwork and high-quality audio files.