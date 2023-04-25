My Fat Pony release second single ‘Gary’









My Fat Pony - 'Gary' 4

London quartet My Fat Pony have returned with their second single, ‘Gary’. Building on the foundations laid by their debut cut, ‘John Woo’, the latest effort is a more introspective number, arriving with appropriately warmer production from Nile Marr.

The new track sees the band explore melody in more forensic detail than previously. Thanks to the facilitating nature of the production, the tenderest moment of their live set is captured and lifted. Written about the titular Crystal Palace man prohibited from the pub because he didn’t have the Covid-19 app, the group explore his character and the broader narrative of an older generation being excluded from society by the proliferation of technology. In equal parts heartbreaking and upbeat, toeing this line is something My Fat Pony does very well throughout their oeuvre.

There are a series of compelling layers here. Firstly, frontman/guitarist Felix Knox’s vocal performance is strong, dovetailing with trumpeter and backing vocalist Kate Walker to create a potent mixture that has you completely rapt by the nostalgic-sounding “they’ll go away” section. It’s nice to hear Walker more pronounced as she adds great value to the band.

Elsewhere, the way Knox’s guitar bounces from clean to crunchy is measured, giving each side of the coin more impetus upon arrival. For instance, the picking that comes in around 3:30 provides a brief moment of respite, whereas the fuzzy background noise of the climax adds a welcome extra dimension, demonstrating the two sides of his playing. It’s proper alternative rock.

Props must also go to bassist Scott Kibblewhite. He provides ‘Gary’ with its dynamic ballast, courtesy of a walking bassline in the verses, counterbalanced by a dash of busy, melodic work in the chorus. Adding to his flourish, his deadpan line in the soundbite is a moment of comedic flair from the group, adding another refreshing element to the track.

There’s been a lot of talk about the indie of the 2000s remerging in contemporary music as of late, and if this prospect is to materialise, I’d wager that My Fat Pony will be at the vanguard, leading the charge. There’s a lot to love about the four-piece.