My Fat Pony release infectious debut single, ‘John Woo’









My Fat Pony - 'John Woo' 4

It’s been a long time coming, but London group My Fat Pony have finally released their debut single, ‘John Woo’. A remarkably infectious number, the track is a refreshing offering that emerges from the more dynamic facet of indie. With the world in such a sorry state, there’s never been a more suitable time for such music, and duly, this cut has set a precedent for the quartet.

After securing support slots for favourites such as Do Nothing, Langkamer, and The Early Mornings, My Fat Pony have started 2023 in the best possible way. Their debut single offers a sturdy launchpad from which they can really kick on into new areas, particularly after carefully cutting their teeth for so a prolonged period.

An ideal entry point for those unfortunate enough to have not witnessed the band perform live, ‘John Woo’ bears all the hallmarks of a group carefully plotting their future. Frontman Felix Knox shines, with the clank of his busy guitar carrying the track, as he paints a surreal picture, descanting about the kino of John Woo and something about a “bullet in the head”.

Following this, Kate Walker’s trumpet and backing vocals add another welcome dimension to the piece, with her acting something of the band’s secret weapon, as evidenced in the live setting. Underpinning it all are bassist Scott Kibblewhite and drummer Max Silvey. They provide a turn-of-the-millennium-evoking groove that plunges this cut deep into the prefrontal cortex. Catchy, brimming with cultural references and unique in the scene, this is My Fat Pony to a tee.

In a masterstroke, the upbeat spirit of My Fat Pony’s live shows is captured, with props going to Nile Marr and Dale Charlton at Manchester’s Almost Studios for achieving this. Entering the studio with Nile and Dale proved an invaluable experience for the band at such an early point. The producers added greater breadth to the tracks, intensifying the potency of their sound with subtle studio and compositional embellishments. Duly, these lessons have now bled into their broader operation.

Completing the puzzle, Todd Tobias, former producer and collaborator of Guided By Voices, provided mastering duties. Stream the single below.