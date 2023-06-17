My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields secretly releases new music









My Bloody Valentine singer Kevin Shields has secretly released new music inside his new limited edition fuzz pedals.

Earlier this week, Shields announced details of a new limited edition signature Fender fuzz pedal, named the Shields Blender Pedal. The musician explained the item has been four years in the making. However, only 700 Shields Blender Pedals were available to the general public and sold out immediately on June 13th for £449.

In addition to every pedal containing “a limited print hand signed collector’s booklet telling the story of how this amazing collaboration came to be and a plaque bearing Shields’ signature,” he’s also hidden a flash drive inside of 100 pedals which features a new song and a message from the My Bloody Valentine frontman.

The message from Shields reads: “For intended effect, please play at 80 dB and above on speakers.”

Shields previously said of the collaboration: “I really enjoyed the experience. I’ve been using it a lot recently in the studio, it’s been great, I’m looking forward to hearing how other people use it. It’s kind of pretty extreme but also very interesting when it’s set up in a subtle way.”

Stan Cotey, Vice President of R&D at Fender, added: “It is an absolute honour to collaborate with the legendary Kevin Shields on Fender’s inaugural signature fuzz pedal. Kevin’s unparalleled musicianship and visionary approach to guitar tones have redefined the boundaries of sonic exploration.”

Cotey continued: “His creative genius and passion for pushing the limits perfectly align with Fender’s commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional musical experiences. Together, we embark on an extraordinary journey, crafting a pedal that captures the essence of Kevin’s groundbreaking sound with vintage-inspired fuzz, octave-up and sub-octave options, combined with a truly unique sag circuit to harness controlled chaos like no other fuzz pedal – the most revolutionary fuzz design that we have ever developed, and specifically for Kevin’s musical vision.”