The one musician David Bowie said “doesn’t have competition”









The late David Bowie knew good music when he heard it. Drawing on a host of areas to create his distinctive sound, the Londoner utilised the best aspects of other artists over the years, giving him longevity that puts most to shame. This meant that in his time, Bowie touched on glam rock, jazz, industrial and disco to create his classic tracks.

Whilst Bowie didn’t enjoy all forms of music, as he made clear when he discussed his lifelong disdain for country and western, and in his less than courteous treatment of the young newcomer Gary Numan, when Bowie did like someone’s music, the insight with which he imbued his accounts proved to be fascinating.

Throughout his life, Bowie praised many prominent figures, including John Lennon, Syd Barrett and The Velvet Underground, while also touching on more contemporary acts such as Placebo. Yet, for all of the extensive readings of other artists’ work, there was only one he felt that was so brilliant that he “doesn’t have competition”. Of course, this was Bob Dylan, the folk-rock pioneer who has enjoyed more creative endurance than any other.

When speaking to the Dutch music programme Countdown in 1990, Bowie was asked about some of his supposed competitors in music. There, he used Dylan as an example of an act without competition before arguing that The Rolling Stones are in a similar boat. However, his argument was much less assertive about the British band.

Bowie: “I would say that I stay out of it, I’d like to say that. Whether that’s true or not, I don’t know. You could tell from the outside. But I don’t really feel that. I feel that frankly, over the last 20 years or so, I’m pretty much my own man. I suppose it’s very cheeky of me to put myself in the same light”.

He added: “But if I look at Bob Dylan, he doesn’t have competition; he is just Bob Dylan. Whether you like him or don’t like him. Whether he does good stuff or bad stuff, he is still Bob Dylan.”

“You don’t compare him with anybody. It’s not a competitive kind of thing,” Bowie continued. “It’s the same with The Stones. I know they create mock competitions for them with other bands. I’ve noticed in America, it’s been happening. But there is really no way that you can compare The Stones with anybody. And I would hope, I think, I’m probably in the same kind of position. I’m David Bowie, I’m either good, (or) a pile of shit. I’m accessible or not accessible, obscure, very commercial. I changed all the time. But I’m still me… no (laughs)”.

Watch the interview on Countdown below.