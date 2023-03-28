MusicBird acquire Midge Ure’s musical catalogue









The Switzerland-based company MusicBird, which specialises in music rights investments, has secured Midge Ure’s musical catalogue, which includes his work with Ultravox and Visage.

The deal follows MusicBird’s “major financing deal” with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), giving the company access to a $100million loan facility. MusicBird now owns the rights to over 300 songs from Ure’s catalogue.

Ure has had an impressive career dating back to the 1970s, penning new wave classics such as Visage’s ‘Fade to Grey’ and appearing in bands such as Thin Lizzy. He even co-wrote the Band Aid hit ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ with Bob Geldof, although this has not been acquired by MusicBird.

Discussing the deal, Ure said: “It is a significant moment for me as an artist and songwriter to see my songs find a new home at MusicBird with people who are genuinely passionate about music. I think this team will take the songs to new audiences and I am excited to be working with them on that.”

MusicBird’s CEO Paul Brown shared: “This is an important deal for MusicBird. Midge has written some genuinely timeless hits that were ground-breaking, helping to define the 1980s new wave sound and literally paving the way for those that came after.”

He continued: “We are hugely excited to become the custodian of these incredible songs and we are humbled that Midge has entrusted these precious pieces of art to the MusicBird team.”