Music world and politicians react to Little Simz Mercury Prize win









Last night (October 18), North London rapper Little Simz took home the 2022 Mercury Prize for her recent album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

Among other nominated acts were Sam Fender, Harry Styles, Wet Leg, Self Esteem, and Yard Act. Little Simz was also nominated in 2019 for her third album Grey Area but was beaten by Dave and his album, Psychodrama.

The rapper rose to prominence in 2015 after she independently released her debut album, A Curious Tale of Trials + Persons, which followed a series of mixtapes. Her second album, Stillness in Wonderland, led her to support Gorillaz on their Humanz tour. Grey Area saw the rapper collaborate with Michael Kiwanuka and Little Dragon.

Since last night, a variety of people have taken to social media to congratulate Little Simz on the win, from the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to presenter Huw Stephens.

The Mercury Prize panel responded to Little Simz’s win saying, “In a year that has, to put it mildly, presented rather a lot of challenges, British and Irish music has thrived more than ever. When it came down to it, the judges were so impressed by Sometimes I Might Be Introvert by Little Simz that everyone could get behind it.”

“This accomplished and complex yet entirely accessible album is the work of someone striving constantly to push herself. The Mercury Prize is all about shining a light on albums of lasting value and real artistry. Sometimes I Might Be Introvert has both.”

Check out some of the Mercury Prize reactions below:

Huge congratulations to the inspiring and incredible @LittleSimz on winning the @MercuryPrize! 👏🏾



Doing London proud. #MercuryPrizepic.twitter.com/xM0Tm5YJdG — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) October 18, 2022

To @LittleSimz,



Huge congratulations on your @MercuryPrize 2022 win. So hugely deserved. We adore you.



Love,

Rough Trade pic.twitter.com/LYOLdNWq3d — Rough Trade (@RoughTrade) October 18, 2022

Back in 2010 16 year-old Simbi Ajikawo entered an emerging artist competition that was held at the Roundhouse.



Tonight, @LittleSimz wins the #MercuryPrize!

Huge congrats Little Simz! 😍 — Roundhouse (@RoundhouseLDN) October 18, 2022

Congratulations to the mighty @LittleSimz! A deserved winner of the #MercuryPrize2022 pic.twitter.com/UBhcGtdquC — Rolling Stone UK (@RollingStoneUK) October 18, 2022

Congratulations @LittleSimz on your Mercury Prize win!!!!!🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 — LAURA MVULA (@lauramvula) October 18, 2022

Had a surreal moment where I thought the insanely talented Scottish pianist Fergus McReadie was gonna beat her but big up @LittleSimz … never in doubt of her brilliance #mercurys pic.twitter.com/D97TJlAC24 — Rob da Bank (@RobdaBank) October 18, 2022

Yes yes BLOODY YES!!! So so chuffed for @LittleSimz It really is an amazing album. https://t.co/beVfRmcwB4 — Alex Winters (@alexwinterstv) October 18, 2022