Subscribe to our newsletter

(Credit: Little Simz)

Music

Music world and politicians react to Little Simz Mercury Prize win

Wed 19th Oct 2022 10.18 BST

Last night (October 18), North London rapper Little Simz took home the 2022 Mercury Prize for her recent album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. 

Among other nominated acts were Sam Fender, Harry Styles, Wet Leg, Self Esteem, and Yard Act. Little Simz was also nominated in 2019 for her third album Grey Area but was beaten by Dave and his album, Psychodrama

The rapper rose to prominence in 2015 after she independently released her debut album, A Curious Tale of Trials + Persons, which followed a series of mixtapes. Her second album, Stillness in Wonderland, led her to support Gorillaz on their Humanz tour. Grey Area saw the rapper collaborate with Michael Kiwanuka and Little Dragon. 

Since last night, a variety of people have taken to social media to congratulate Little Simz on the win, from the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to presenter Huw Stephens. 

The Mercury Prize panel responded to Little Simz’s win saying, “In a year that has, to put it mildly, presented rather a lot of challenges, British and Irish music has thrived more than ever. When it came down to it, the judges were so impressed by Sometimes I Might Be Introvert by Little Simz that everyone could get behind it.”

“This accomplished and complex yet entirely accessible album is the work of someone striving constantly to push herself. The Mercury Prize is all about shining a light on albums of lasting value and real artistry. Sometimes I Might Be Introvert has both.”

Check out some of the Mercury Prize reactions below:

Most popular

Jobs / Careers

Contact Us

© 2022 Far Out Magazine