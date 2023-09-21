Kathy Chitty: The muse who inspired Paul Simon to write ‘Homeward Bound’









The rich tapestry of rock and roll boasts a vast repertoire of songs that delve into the depths of fervent passions and the echoes of unrequited love. ‘Homeward Bound’, the classic folk rock song written by Paul Simon, tells the tale of a man who is on the road, touring from one place to another, and feeling homesick and disconnected from the world around him. The chorus, with its unforgettable tune, highlights the yearning to reunite with a loved one.

During this period of time, after facing challenges in establishing himself in the American music scene, Simon made the bold decision to leave a New York law school and embark on a journey through England’s pub circuit, where he performed wherever opportunities arose. When he first arrived in England, however, he started frequenting the Railway Hotel in Brentwood, Essex, where he encountered Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Chitty, an 18-year-old who was employed as a ticket-taker at the club.

Simon’s passionate and short-lived romance with Chitty, who would later join him in New York, served as profound inspiration within his life, leading him to compose numerous songs that vividly captured the essence of their love story and its complexities.

After completing a performance in Widnes, Simon found himself at Widnes railway station, preparing to board a train for his upcoming gig in Humberside. During this moment, his thoughts were consumed by his longing for Chitty, and it was at this station that he impulsively began to jot down the lyrics to ‘Homeward Bound’ on a small scrap of paper. ‘Homeward Bound’ expresses his yearning and affection for Chitty with poignant lyrics like: “I wish I was /Homeward bound /Home where my thought’s escapin’ /Home where my music’s playin’ /Home where my love lies waitin’ /Silently for me.”

Simon would write a number of songs inspired by his relationship with Chitty, including ‘Kathy’s Song’, which stands out as a haunting composition which he later performed alongside Art Garfunkel. Its poignant lyrics include the lines: “My mind’s distracted and diffused /My thoughts are many miles away /They lie with you when you’re asleep /And kiss you when you start your day.” In 1965, Chitty even graced the cover of The Paul Simon Playbook.

However, as Simon’s career flourished and his partnership with Garfunkel gained fame, it began to unsettle the socially reserved Chitty. Consequently, she returned to England, leaving Simon heartbroken. Nevertheless, despite their parting, Simon and Chitty have maintained a friendly relationship, and Simon continued to allude to his relationship with her in songs like ‘America’, which was inspired by his road trip in search of America.

In ‘America’, Simon embarks on a four-day hitchhiking journey from Saginaw to unite with Chitty in Pittsburgh, where they subsequently embark on a Greyhound bus adventure. For this expedition, they get cigarettes and Mrs. Wagner’s Pies. Their journey starts with a cheerful and hopeful perspective (“Let us be lovers, we’ll marry our fortunes together”), which gradually wanes as the song unfolds.