How Jeremey Garelick gained Adam Sandler’s trust for ‘Murder Mystery 2’









Actor and comedian Adam Sandler is making his return to a comedy film this year with Murder Mystery 2, the follow-up to the Kyle Newacheck-directed original, in which Sandler and Jennifer Aniston will reprise their roles. Jeremey Garelick is taking on directing duties this time around.

Discussing how Garelick gained Sandler’s trust as a director, Garelick told The Hollywood Reporter, “It was really that first time that he called me after reading some pages that I wrote, and he was laughing. That was that moment where, for me, I felt the confidence where I was like, ‘OK, Adam Sandler’s laughing at something I just wrote, so I’m feeling good about it.’”

Garelick added, “And then once we started shooting, I actually got Covid two days before. The prep on this was insane. We were prepping in Hawaii and Paris, and they’re 12 hours apart from each other, and we had two crews. I had to direct for the first three days from my hotel room over FaceTime at a monitor. That was not great for the confidence. But after I got healthy, we started having some fun.”

The Wedding Ringer director also noted what it’s like to direct two big names in film, saying: “I’ve worked with Jennifer before on a movie called The Break-Up. She’s just awesome — and Adam. They’re so professional; they’re so quick. Adam is such a perfectionist. He worked so hard. He’ll outwork everybody, and he’ll stay on set, even when he’s done shooting, to give notes. He’s a filmmaker, and I just learned so much from him and from Jen. It was film school with two of the greatest teachers of all time.”