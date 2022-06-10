Munich Film Festival will screen Cannes winner 'Broker'









Many film fans are eagerly waiting for the other major international film festivals after the significant impact of this year’s edition of Cannes which featured a lot of great works. For those who missed some of the big names at Cannes, there will be a chance to see them again at the Munich Film Festival which starts later this month.

Alongside new entries, the festival has included some of the big award winners at Cannes such as Hirokazu Koreeda’s latest drama Broker. Winner of the Ecumenical Jury Award and the Best Actor Award, Broker explores the concept of parenthood by focusing on baby boxes where babies are anonymously dropped off so that they can be adopted by someone else.

In an interview, the director said: “Having done this research, looking at the various things that happen around these baby boxes and researching the lives of children who were given up for various reasons and grew up in these childcare facilities, I came to understand that these children grow up asking themselves a fundamental question, which is: Is it okay that I was born?”

Adding, “I felt a strong sense of responsibility about how I was going to clearly express my thoughts in response to this — all of which led me to that scene in the hotel room. I was thinking, what do I want to say with this film to the people who grew up with this experience? I moulded all of my thoughts around how I would express my answer to them, and I think that’s the strongest perspective that’s in the film.”

While Broker will undoubtedly attract a lot of attention, the festival will also screen Gina Gammell and Riley Keough’s award-winning project War Pony. The event will start on June 23rd with Marie Kreutzer’s Corsage and will also feature a documentary set in Ukraine titled Mariupolis 2.

