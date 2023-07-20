Mull Historical Society – ‘In My Mind There’s A Room’ album review: a rocking literary concept









Mull Historical Society - 'In My Mind There’s A Room' 3.5

When you hear about an album featuring an array of novelists, your preconceptions guide you towards an ambient soundscape clad in tweed prose. And that sort of avant-garde, spoken-word meets electro-folk tradition, would’ve been all well and good given the talent involved here. However, Mull Historical Society (Colin MacIntyre) decides to offer something that you won’t just pleasantly listen to once, with In My Mind There’s a Room. MacIntrye signifies that from the get-go with the utterly melodious, slightly angsty, and riff-driven ‘Not Enough Sorry’.

Instantly this track decrees that the album is filled with a sense of writers delving back through their journey with music and the arts – that so often is borne in a private domicile – to a time that matches the nostalgia of a pounding kick-drum, rather than some maudlin march through experimental prose. Unlike many literary concept albums, this gives the record a roaring aura of immediacy. In fact, it is almost juvenile in its poppy enthusiasm.

So, what exactly is the concept? Well, MacIntyre assembled esteemed writers in Ian Rankin, Nick Hornby, Jacqueline Wilson, Val McDermid, Jennifer Clement, Sebastian Barry, Jason Mott, and two Scottish poet laureates’ in Jackie Kay and Liz Lochhead, and more to serve as wordsmiths. To each of these, he set a challenge: write about a room that has played a significant part in your life. He then took their words and set them to fitting music infused with his own vision for this sonic library of an album.

Naturally, each of these tracks are varied, creating a sporadic album. However, in a time of great division in the world, it feels very human that there is a tangible tie that stretches beyond the presence of MacIntyre and elucidates the sepia-toned commonalties of reverie no matter how different the rooms we’re harking back to may be. By highlighting this, you feel your own personal corroborations flood in, leafing through the mansion of rooms in your own life’s architectural repertoire as you listen along.

However, MacIntyre’s constantly changing textures and musical desire not drift behind the words prevents you from floating into memory entirely and keeps your attention on his almost-Britpop inclined energy. He rarely croons these lyrics over noodling piano as you might expect, and instead gets a full garage band to hammer off some stabbing riffs in a way that takes yours truly back to a living room watching Maximo Parks on MTV2 circa 2006.

Ultimately, it is testimony to his musical confidence that he was even willing to stand up and compliment these literary colossi at all. Speaking of which, he said: “It has been a great creative experience and challenge to work with all the authors’ original words and their ‘rooms’. For some time I’ve had the ambition to bring my worlds of music and writing together — and to set myself the creative challenge to collaborate using somebody else’s words for the first time. How does Elton work with Bernie? The chance came when my grandparent’s home of 40-plus years on Tobermory seafront on the Isle of Mull, was – unbelievably – transformed into a recording studio.”

This was his own room, and it is the most significant on the album, which is a triumph in itself. It delves back into nostalgia but is saved from saccharine mushiness by the clear vitality that he has found in the experience of making the record and the punky edge in open-string strumming that serves to bolster the prose with vigour.

Occasionally, that desire to transform such crowded corroborations into baroque rock ditties that wouldn’t be out of place on a ’00s teen playlist creates a few scrappy and messy moments where you wonder whether the usual tenets of this sort of concept have been subverted too far, but then a hook will break out in the near-head-bobbing fashion of ‘1952’ or ‘Panicked Feathers’ and you’re happy to let the strains slide, and enjoy the ride of a throughly pleasing trip down memory lane.