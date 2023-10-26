‘Kafilah Nights’: how Muhammad Mashabi’s music transformed Indonesia then faded into obscurity









In Indonesia, the most popular genre is dangdut, which draws influence from Arabic, Malay and Indian music. Typically, dangdut songs are performed with flutes, sitar, guitar and percussive instruments such as gendang and tabla, creating a distinctive sound that has remained incredibly popular since the 1960s.

As the years have progressed, dangdut has developed, taking influence from modern genres such as R&B, hip-hop and modern dance music. Yet, the genre would not have become such a popular form of music in Indonesia if not for a long-forgotten pioneer: Muhammad Mashabi.

There is little information about Mashabi online, with conflicting sources stating that he was born in the 1930s or ’40s. He died young, sometime in the ’60s, leaving behind just nine recorded songs, although he composed about 40. Yet, of these nine songs, a good handful remain some of the most popular hits in the history of Indonesian music, with ‘Renungkanlah’ becoming one of the country’s biggest karaoke tracks.

Mashabi would never live to see his influence on modern Indonesian music, which remains obscure outside his native country. Only recently has a record been issued compiling his revolutionary tracks – Kafilah Nights: Malay-Arabic Variations From 1960s Indonesia, exposing his music to a broader, international audience.

The album showcases the songs that Mashabi recorded with the Kelana Ria Malay Orchestra, which he joined in the 1950s. While most of Mashabi’s history is unknown, we do know that his father was a member of the al-Wardah Malay Orchestra, which likely inspired him to become a musician himself.

The Kelana Ria Malay Orchestra was formed by two Indonesian musicians, Munif Bahasuan and Adi Karso, allowing Mashabi to sing with them. In a rare interview with BBC, Bahasaun explained: “He was very happy to join us, because I always gave him freedom to create and sing his songs.”

He added: “I don’t think there is any dangdut singer who has soul like him. He always sings with all his heart.” Bahasuan insists, “He creates from feelings and soul.”

Some of Mashabi’s songs are incredibly melancholic. In the same interview, the late musician’s brother, Abubakar, explained that Mashabi channelled his real-life heartbreak into the songs after his lover’s parents refused the relationship. Subsequently, Mashabi’s emotional tracks have become well-known in Indonesia for their potent lyrical qualities.

While Mashabi only released a small catalogue of songs during his career, he transformed Malay music enough to be remembered as one of the country’s most significant pioneers. By introducing innovative techniques, such as new instruments, taking a faster pace, and moving away from traditionalism, Mashabi paved the way for modern dangdut music. According to Malay music expert Geisz Chalifah, “Initially Malay music was ethnic music that was only known in Medan and Riau; they [Mashabi and his contemporaries] made Malay music a part of Indonesian society.”