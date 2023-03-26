The movies Sylvester Stallone regrets the most









By establishing himself as one of the greatest action stars of his generation, Sylvester Stallone managed to transcend cultural barriers and became a global icon. With incredibly popular franchises like Rocky and Rambo under his belt, Stallone’s legacy is simply untouchable. However, like most successful actors who have prolific outputs, there are quite a few duds in his filmography as well, which he considers major professional mistakes.

While talking to We Got This Covered, Stallone once named the projects he regrets the most – the ones that proved to be major critical and commercial flops. Although fans might immediately jump to some of his recent mishaps like Samaritan while thinking about the worst films Stallone has ever acted in, the actor’s personal selections actually date further back.

Among them, Stallone highlighted the 1992 flick Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot – a film that his rival Arnold Schwarzenegger had tricked him into choosing. During a Q&A session at Beyond Fest in 2017, Schwarzenegger recalled: “I’ve also done some movies that went right in the toilet, right? That was bad. But this was really bad. So I went in — this was during our war — I said to myself, ‘I’m going to leak out that I have tremendous interest.’ I know the way it works in Hollywood. I would then ask for a lot of money.”

The actor continued: “So then they’d say, ‘Let’s go give it to Sly. Maybe we can get him for cheaper.’ So they told Sly, ‘Schwarzenegger’s interested. Here’s the press clippings. He’s talked about that. If you want to grab that one away from him, that is available.’ And he went for it! He totally went for it. A week later, I heard about it, ‘Sly is signing now to do this movie.’ And I said, [pumps fist] ‘Yes!'”

Stallone also expressed disappointment regarding Bob Clark’s Rhinestone. He said: “I wanted the music at that time to be written by people who would give it sort of a bizarre edge. Believe it or not, I contacted Whitesnake’s management, and they were ready to write some very interesting songs alongside Dolly’s. But, I was asked to come down to Fox and out steps the director, Bob Clark. Bob is a nice guy, but the film went in a direction that literally shattered my internal corn meter into smithereens. I would have done many things differently.”

Check out the list below.

The movies Sylvester Stallone regrets the most

Rhinestone (Bob Clark, 1984)

Oscar (John Landis, 1991)

Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot (Roger Spottiswoode, 1992)

Judge Dredd (Danny Cannon, 1995)

Get Carter (Stephen Kay, 2000)

Driven (Renny Harlin, 2001)

D-Tox (Jim Gillespie, 2002)

In addition to the selections revealed to We Got This Covered, Stallone has also famously labelled the 1995 version of Judge Dredd to be the “biggest mistake” of his career. While critics tore the uninspired adaptation apart for its lack of enthusiasm about the source material, Stallone also drew fire for his terrible performance.

“The biggest mistake I ever made was with the sloppy handling of Judge Dredd,” Stallone once said. “It could have been a fantastic, nihilistic, interesting vision of the future – judge, jury and executioner. That [film] really bothered me a great deal… With all the pop culture, that really bothered me a great deal. I thought it was a fantastic concept, but somebody has to take the fall when things don’t work – and because I was the most recognisable, highest profile.”