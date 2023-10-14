The movie Sean Connery hated so much he retired









Actors who have played James Bond tend to be eternally remembered for their efforts as 007 rather than any of their other performances, such is the iconic nature of the spy characters, and that’s something that can certainly be said about Sean Connery, who famously portrayed James Bond in seven movies between 1962 and 1983.

Connery had also worked with the legendary directors Alfred Hitchcock, Sidney Lumet and John Huston on several remarkable occasions and featured in quality films throughout his career, including Time Bandits, Highlander, The Name of the Rose, The Untouchables and The Rock, proving the majesty of his time as an actor.

Eventually, it seemed as though Connery had had enough of acting and the movie industry and in 2003, he retired, leaving behind a remarkable legacy in film history. Connery might have liked to have gone out with a bang, but sadly, his final movie was something of a disappointment from a critical perspective if it was commercially successful.

The actor bowed out with the steampunk superhero movie The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, directed by Stephen Norrington, based on the comic book series of the same name by Alan Moore and Kevin O’Neill. It tells of several literary characters who serve as superheroes of the Victorian-era 19th century. Connery famously hated the film, and eventually, it proved to force his hand into retirement.

“I’m fed up with the idiots,” Connery told The New Zealand Herald upon his retirement. “The ever-widening gap between people who know how to make movies and the people who greenlight the movies. I don’t say they’re all idiots. I’m just saying there’s a lot of them that aren’t very good at it.”

Work with idiots he never did again and left The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen behind as his last ever on-screen appearance. The film was not the only one of Connery’s efforts that he seemed to hate, though; he’d even expressed his dislike of the one he was most known for.

“I have always hated that damned James Bond,” he once told The Guardian. “I’d like to kill him.” Connery felt that he offered several performances of note but could never escape the fact that he’d played the iconic British spy. Still, at least 007 wasn’t so bad that he quit the film industry, unlike The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

