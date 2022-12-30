The movie Roger Ebert called “sickening, shameless trash”









It’s fair to say that most cinephiles would trust the opinion of Roger Ebert. After all, he was arguably the most well-respected critic of the 20th Century (and part of the 21st). Known for his humanitarian and populist ideals, Ebert, fortunately, published a number of his film reviews through an archive on his website.

Browsing through some of his reviews gives us a good idea of what we should and should not spend our valuable time watching. One film that Ebert stresses that we should not bother with is Tinto Brass’ 1979 erotic historical drama Caligula.

In his review of the film, Ebert wastes no time in putting Caligula to the sword. He claims it to be “sickening, utterly worthless, shameful trash,” adding, “If it is not the worst film I have ever seen, that makes it all the more shameful: People with talent allowed themselves to participate in this travesty.”

In fact, Ebert was so unimpressed by the movie that he didn’t even finish watching it. He walked out after just two hours of its almost three-hour runtime, “disgusted and unspeakably depressed”. As he writes, the film did boast a talented cast, including Malcolm McDowell, Helen Mirren, Peter O’Toole and John Gielgud. However, the talents of the cast were not put to good use, and, according to Ebert, Brass’ film is little more than glorified softcore porn. Not even “good porn” and certainly not “good cinema,” he writes.

The legendary film critic is keen to stress, though, that he is certainly not a prude and not against “eroticism in movies”. However, he argues that Caligula does not use the erotic to any degree of artistic value but rather uses it to create “a nauseating excursion into base and sad fantasies”.

Perhaps it is unsurprising to learn then that Tinto Brass actually removed his name from the director’s credit and instead credited himself as ‘principal photographer’, seeing as Ebert felt “that the makers of Caligula have long since lost touch with any possible common erotic denominator”, and that “they are jaded, perverse and cruel human beings”.

Specifically, Ebert was particularly mortified by the following scenes: “A man whose urinary tract is closed, and who has gallons of wine poured down his throat. His bursting stomach is punctured with a sword”, “a scene in which a man is emasculated, and his genitals thrown to dogs, who eagerly eat them on the screen” and “scenes of decapitation, evisceration, rape, bestiality, sadomasochism, necrophilia.”

Interestingly enough, it was Gore Vidal who wrote the screenplay, although Brass extensively modified his writing, which led to Vidal removing himself from the project. The film sounds like an absolute mess and certainly would not run by today’s standards, nor, apparently, in the eyes of Roger Ebert back then.

Check out the film’s trailer at your own peril below.