The movie Quentin Tarantino called “maybe the greatest film of the 2010s”









Since emerging in the early 1990s, the masterful auteur Quentin Tarantino has blazed an illustrious and wholly unique trail through modern cinema. Renowned for his distinctive scriptwriting style and consummate directional command, Tarantino has consistently delivered captivating and comical stories through a distinctive lens tightly bound to his impeccable taste.

His nine movies so far follow a unique trajectory, characterised by a blend of dark comedy, exaggerated violence, and a revolving ensemble of top-flight actors who bring due vigour to the scripts. From Victorian-era revenge tales to satirical explorations of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Tarantino never ceases to entertain.

While Tarantino’s approach is undeniably original, he acknowledges the influences of revered directors on whose shoulders he stands. Born in 1963, Tarantino had the privilege of growing up during the early rise of legendary filmmakers such as Stanley Kubrick, Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, and Steven Spielberg. These cinematic luminaries played a vital role in shaping Tarantino’s artistic sensibilities; taking his favoured aspects of each hero, he’s fought his way to the top.

One of Tarantino’s most cherished peers is the late British-born director Tony Scott. Famously, Scott gave Tarantino his big break in Hollywood in 1993 when he decided to direct Tarantino’s screenplay for True Romance. Although Tarantino had turned heads with Reservoir Dogs a year prior, his collaboration with Scott garnered high praise in Hollywood as he shifted his attention to Pulp Fiction.

Although they befriended one another as collaborators, Tarantino and Scott’s approaches to filmmaking are difficult to compare beyond a penchant for violence and more violence. However, Tarantino still regards Scott as one of his favourite directors.

In a January 2020 episode of the Rewatchables podcast, Tarantino joined hosts Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan to rewatch Scott’s 2010 thriller, Unstoppable. The movie starred Denzel Washington and Chris Pine and marked the director’s final filmographic entry before his tragic suicide in 2012.

While analysing Unstoppable, Tarantino described it as “maybe the greatest film of the 2010s.” Watch the trailer below.