The movie that made Quentin Tarantino look away from the screen









It’s no secret that Quentin Tarantino is a huge movie buff. The director developed an intense interest in cinema from a young age, writing his first screenplay when he was just 14. Through the 1980s, Tarantino worked at an adult movie theatre before working in a video store in California, a period of time in which he was exposed to a wealth of movies that shaped his tastes.

By the late 1980s, Tarantino had written several screenplays and even directed the unfinished 1987 comedy My Best Friend’s Birthday, allowing him to explore themes and techniques he would later develop in his future filmmaking career. In 1992, he released his debut feature, Reservoir Dogs, a landmark in independent filmmaking. He soon followed the success of his first film with Pulp Fiction, not before selling scripts that became Natural Born Killers and True Romance.

Since then, Tarantino has become one of the most prominent directors of his generation, building up a dedicated fanbase due to his distinctive style and narratively-complex movies. The director frequently pays homage to other films within his work, reflecting his intense love for cinema. As much as Tarantino has an outspoken love for many movies, he is also unafraid to voice his distaste for many others.

One film that Tarantino has spoken negatively of is Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life, revealing that it made him feel deeply uncomfortable. Despite gruesome deaths, mutilated body parts and blood commonly occurring in Tarantino’s movies, he couldn’t hack watching the scene where Terry Jones’ character repeatedly vomits.

He explained to The Irish Examiner: “The only time I’ve ever had to look away, because I couldn’t bear to watch, was The Meaning Of Life when that fat bastard keeps being sick. I felt really nauseous – it was just too much. I was looking around and I thought, ‘If anyone here is sick and I have to smell vomit, I’m going to hurl.'”

“I just about held onto my lunch in the end, but I still can’t think about that scene without retching,” he added. Tarantino is referring to the sequence where Jones’ rude character Mr Creosote continuously vomits while being served an extensive amount of food and drink at a restaurant. Eventually, he comically explodes after eating a mint, despite declaring: “It’s only wafer-thin”. In the process, he sprays everyone around him with copious amounts of vomit, so it’s unsurprising that Tarantino had an uneasy stomach while watching the scene.

Tarantino has never explicitly stated that he hated The Meaning of Life; it appears that he was predominantly disgusted by this one stomach-turning sequence. Revisit it below.