The movie John Malkovich calls “ravishingly beautiful”









Following a career in theatre during the 1970s, John Malkovich began acting on screen in the 1980s. Miraculously, his debut film performance in Robert Benton’s Places in the Heart earned him an Academy Award nomination. Since then, the actor has starred in countless productions, from period dramas like Dangerous Liaisons to the surrealist Being John Malkovich, where he starred as a fantastical version of himself.

Malkovich’s oeuvre is incredibly varied, and his decision to star in Being John Malkovich was certainly bold, solidifying him as an ambitious and fearless actor. In an interview with The Guardian, the film’s director, Spike Jonze, recalled Malkovich’s initial hesitancy to do the movie, explaining that the actor told him, “Either the movie’s a bomb, and it’s got not only my name above the title but my name in the title, so I’m fucked that way, or it does well, and I’m just forever associated with this character.”

Luckily, the movie was received well, and it didn’t hinder Malkovich’s impressive acting career. The fact that he went along with such an audacious idea reflects his dedication to the cinematic medium. The actor is a cinephile in every sense of the world, and he once sat down with Rotten Tomatoes to discuss his favourite movies. Although, he insisted, “I can’t really say that I have five favourite films; somehow, my mind just doesn’t work that way.”

Regardless, he attempted to pick five, which included classics such as The Battle of Algiers and Night Train to Munich. However, there was one film he showered in particular praise – calling it “ravishingly beautiful.” This was none other than Bernardo Bertolucci’s Italian political drama, The Conformist.

Released in 1970, the film starred Jean-Louis Trintignant, Dominique Sanda and Stefania Sandrelli, earning an Academy Award nomination for ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’. The film follows Trintignant’s character, Marcello, a fascist who sets out to assassinate his old professor. However, his affection towards the professor’s wife gets in the way of his aims.

Discussing the film, Malkovich said, “I had the great honour of being at a screening of the restored print in Los Angeles some years ago. I think this is Bertolucci’s masterpiece, though one could argue he made several of them. Ravishingly beautiful visuals, terrific performances, and among the most liquid and complex camerawork ever. A study of fascism, based on the book by Alberto Moravia.”

Two years later, Bertolucci released another one of his most revered films, Last Tango in Paris. However, his most successful film came in 1987 with The Last Emporer, which won all of the nine Oscars it was nominated for, including ‘Best Director’ and ‘Best Picture’. Still, The Conformist is frequently considered his best work, even if it didn’t win as many significant awards.

Watch the trailer for The Conformist below.