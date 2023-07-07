The movie that Jamie Foxx admits is awful









The show business career of Jamie Foxx really began in 1989 when he told jokes at an open mic comedy night, but no one could have foreseen what was to come in the proceeding years. After getting his own sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, Foxx would go on to star for Oliver Stone in Any Given Sunday.

Several high-profile movie appearances followed, such as Ali and Collateral, before Foxx ascended into the big time, winning the Academy Award for ‘Best Actor’ for his portrayal of Ray Charles in Ray, before starring in the likes of Law Abiding Citizen and Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained.

However, like pretty much any actor, Foxx has had his fair share of stinkers, and he’s previously admitted that he was no big fan of the 2005 action movie Stealth, directed by Rob Cohen and also starring Josh Lucas, Jessica Biel, Sam Shepard, Joe Morton and Richard Roxburgh.

When promoting in 2007 film The Kingdom, Foxx told Hollywood, “Sometimes you do a movie, and you have to go promote it, so on Stealth, I was like, ‘Yeah, this is the greatest.’ And people would see me after seeing the movie and say, ‘I can’t believe you lied to me like that.'”

Stealth tells of three military fighter pilots who join a project to create a completely automated robotic stealth aircraft. The project team develops an artificial intelligence called ‘Extreme Deep Invader’, capable of controlling an unmanned jet. However, this causes moral controversy.

As Foxx attests above, he had previously had nicer things to say about the movie. “It was exciting to work with Rob Cohen because he had so much knowledge of movies that were action-packed,” the actor told Movieweb. “It was as if he would process the acting to go along with the technology of movie making, and he was a party animal! And I like that.”

Foxx had also admitted that the film showed him a behind-the-scenes glimpse at military life. He told Radio Free, “Navy people are real people. They do somewhat of a thankless job. And this movie, I think, helps, in a sense, to shine some light on them.”

“Never enough light, because when they’re doing it, they’re really doing it for real,” Foxx continued. “There’s no second takes when you’re really out there defending your country and really trying to survive.” So perhaps Foxx was doing his best to promote Stealth at the time, but in hindsight, he began to view it as one of his worst cinematic offerings.

Check out the trailer below.