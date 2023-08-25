The “devastating” movie Hugh Jackman called a “beautiful piece of filmmaking”









The performative talents of Hugh Jackman spread far and wide. The Australian actor is perhaps best known in cinema for his role as Logan/Wolverine in the many X-Men films, which once made him the actor with the longest time in a single live-action Marvel movie role.

Of course, Jackman ought to be respected for his efforts elsewhere in cinema too, including his appearances in Van Helsing, The Prestige, Prisoners, Australia, Les Miserables and The Greatest Showman, the latter two of which showed that he could not only act but also has an impressive singing voice too, proving that there are so many strings to his bow of talents.

But like any figure in the movie industry who has captivated audiences over the years with their wide array of talents, Jackman also looks to be a big fan of cinema himself, and when he visited the JM Video store in Paris with My Father director Florian Zeller, he picked out some of his favourites.

Jackman paid particular attention to the 2012 Michael Haneke romantic drama Amour, starring Jean-Louis Trintignant, Emmanuelle Riva and Isabella Huppert. “I picked this one out,” Jackman said. “This movie was so devastating, so beautiful. The acting in it. It’s a beautiful, beautiful piece of filmmaking. What a filmmaker.”

Amour focuses on an aged couple by the name of Georges and Anne, former music teachers who birthed and raised a daughter who now lives abroad. Haneke’s movie tells of the couple’s struggles when Anne has a stroke that disables the entire right side of her body, and it won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ at the Academy Awards.

Zeller also chimed in on Haneke’s movie, saying, “I love it as well. You know, when I did The Father, who was also in an apartment. It was, really, for me, an example that you can make a film cinematic but still be in a singular apartment without, you know, being theatrical. So it’s a beautiful, beautiful film.”

With Zeller offering his thoughts, Jackman felt the need to add a bit more exposition of his love for Amour, noting, “And the silence… the way he will allow action to happen outside of our view and just allow it and sit in a view where you don’t know what’s happening. I found it extraordinary.”

Check out the trailer for Michael Haneke’s Amour below.