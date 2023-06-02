The underrated movie Harold Ramis calls “one of my favourite comedies”









When we consider the greatest comedy filmmakers of all time, the likes of Mel Brooks, Terry Jones, John Landis, Terry Jones and Rob Reiner come to mind, with each director jostling for the top spot whilst Harold Ramis swaggers to the highest position on the podium. An iconic American creative responsible for such classics as Ghostbusters, Caddyshack and Groundhog Day, Hollywood cinema in the 20th century wouldn’t have been quite as memorable without the influence of Ramis.

A writer for the big and small screen in the 1970s, long before he would make it big in Hollywood, Ramis wouldn’t find true success until 1980 when he collaborated with Chevy Chase, Bill Murray and Rodney Dangerfield for Caddyshack. A monumental success with critics and audiences, the film elevated Ramis’ position in the industry, opening several doors that were previously unopened for the up-and-coming filmmaker.

Next came National Lampoon’s Vacation in 1983, a movie that became something of a cultural favourite upon its release, carrying on the National Lampoon title from previous releases in 1978 and 1982. But, it was two years later, when Ramis would pen the screenplay for the iconic sci-fi comedy Ghostbusters, that his career truly lifted off, appearing in the movie, too, with Murray, Rick Moranis, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson.

As an icon of 20th-century comedy, many hold Ramis in high regard, with the filmmaker giving a talk about some of his all-time favourite movies at the Chicago Humanities Festival back in 2009, five years before his death.

During the conversation, Ramis praises the likes of the Marx brothers, Michael Keaton and the influential landscape of late 20th-century British comedy that would have a major influence on his career.

“First it was Peter Sellers and Spike Milligan, they did The Goon Show in England, they had a big influence on what became the establishment,” the writer and director stated, “it was Peter Cook and Dudley Moore, Alan Bennett and Jonathan Miller, and they were doing a British form of what was happening at the Compass and Second City, with a different cultural flavour…British comedy was very smart”.

Later in the conversation, Ramis highlights one movie that he believes has never gotten the love it deserves, picking out the 1948 American comedy Unfaithfully Yours, directed by Preston Sturges. “Unfaithfully Yours, which was made in 1948 with Rex Harrison, is one of my favourite comedies,” the filmmaker states, adding: “It was not that well received, but it has scenes…I still weep with laughter when I see that film”.

Starring Linda Darnell, Barbara Lawrence and Rudy Vallee beside Harrison, Unfaithfully Yours tells the story of a man who has daydreams of taking revenge when his wife is found to be cheating on him.