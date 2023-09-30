The movie Chloë Sevigny calls a “feminist call to arms”









Chloë Sevigny, the multifaceted actor known for her indie sensibilities and fearless approach to her craft, has consistently gravitated towards projects that delve deep into the complexities of female identity and agency. Throughout her career, she has embodied strong and diverse female characters, cementing her status as an icon of independent cinema and a champion of empowering narratives.

From her collaborations with filmmakers like Harmony Korine on the challenging but compelling Gummo and the trailblazing female director Mary Harron on American Psycho to the searing exploration of love and the gender spectrum with transgender romance Boy’s Dont Cry, Sevigny has defined her status as an actor as one intrinsically linked with challenging perceptions and societal norms. As such, her pick of one particular movie as a piece of galvanising feminism requires serious attention.

When compiling a list of her personal favourite movies for Le Cinéma Club, one standout film in Sevigny’s selection was Nelly Kaplan’s 1969 feature, A Very Curious Girl. Directed by Nelly Kaplan, a pioneering director who was a crucial figure in the French New Wave movement, A Very Curious Girl is a bold and unapologetic exploration of female rebellion and resilience – and earned from Sevigny the label as “a feminist call to arms.”

The film follows the story of Marie, a young woman living in a conservative French village. Marie refuses to conform to societal expectations and challenges the oppressive norms surrounding her. She embraces her sexuality and independence, defying the narrow-minded attitudes of her community. Kaplan’s direction is as audacious as Marie’s character. She uses sharp wit, dark humour, and surreal elements to highlight the absurdity of the patriarchal system that seeks to suppress women.

The movie’s feminist themes are evident in every frame, as Marie takes control of her destiny and refuses to be confined by the constraints of her time. Nelly Kaplan’s unique vision and storytelling prowess shine through in A Very Curious Girl. Her ability to blend social commentary with biting satire is a testament to her talent as an auteur. Kaplan’s work in this film resonates with Sevigny, who has consistently chosen roles that challenge conventional norms and celebrate the strength and resilience of women.

However, Kaplan’s legacy extends beyond A Very Curious Girl. Although Argentinian-born, she was a pioneer in French cinema, known for her innovative storytelling and her commitment to feminist narratives. Her films often explored themes of sexuality, identity, and societal expectations, pushing the boundaries of what cinema could achieve.

In the early 1990s, she released The Pleasure of Love – a shrewd erotic comedy that followed three women’s plans to seduce a tutor. But it’s her 1960s work that lingers in the mind, and Sevigny’s admiration for A Very Curious Girl is a testament to her affinity for films that embolden women and challenge the status quo, while Kaplan’s groundbreaking work in this movie continues to inspire audiences and directors alike.